Congress on Monday released its sixth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The sixth list of Congress features four candidates from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu. The party has fielded Prahlad Gunjal from Kota. Gunjal had jumped ship from BJP to Congress on March 22. He will be up against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The other candidates are - Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajmasand, Dr Damodar Guejar from Bilwara and C Robert Bruce from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Solapur Congress Candidate Praniti Shinde, BJP’s Ram Satpute Kick-Off Poll Campaign With Barbed ‘Open Letters’.

Congress Releases Sixth List for LS Polls

Congress releases the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/rOump3WGto — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

