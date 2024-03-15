The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, March 15, said that a press conference will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 3 pm to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections and some State Assemblies. The Election Commission also said that the press conference will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the ECI. The development comes a few hours after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, who joined the Commission today. Two Newly-Appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Joined the Commission Today, Says ECI.

ECI to Announced Lok Sabha Schedule Tomorrow

Press Conference by Election Commission on March 16

