The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, February 24 debunked a fake message that has gone viral on WhatsApp regarding the scheduled dates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The message falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission has gone viral on social media platforms. Taking to X, formerly twitter, ECI asserted that no official dates regarding Lok Sabha Elections have been announced yet. ECI will declare the election schedule dates via press conference, the post read. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates and Schedule Likely To Be Announced on March 13 and 14.

ECI Debunks Fake Message on Lok Sabha Elections Dates:

A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplify pic.twitter.com/KYFcBmaozE — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 24, 2024

