National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday, February 15, that his party will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for all seats alone, in yet another blow to the Opposition INDIA bloc. Moreover, he also hinted that he would eventually rejoin the BJP-led NDA. Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership, the National Conference was a part of the NDA earlier. Since last month, there have been clear rifts between the National Conference and the INDIA bloc. The former chief minister warned in January 2024 that if a decision on the seat-sharing formula was not made quickly, certain opposition parties would create their own coalition. "I think that elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it", Abdullah said on elections in J&K and seat sharing. Will Abide by Decision of INDIA Alliance: National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Seat Sharing in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference to go Solo in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Srinagar: On elections in J&K and seat sharing, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "I think that elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about… pic.twitter.com/e2pLpX3YVB — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Farooq Abdullah Hints at Joining NDA

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)