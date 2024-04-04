With Tamil Nadu gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to stand out. An independent candidate from Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram started his Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaigning by wearing a garland made of footwear. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Earlier, Noor Mohammed, an independent candidate in Coimbatore, reached the nomination centre wearing a garland made of chillies and capsicums. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent Candidate Noor Mohammed Arrives at Nomination Centre in Coimbatore Wearing Garland Made of Chillies and Capsicums (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arasan K, independent candidate from Tamil Nadu's #Viluppuram Lok Sabha seat, campaigns wearing a garland of footwears.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BcPrxecXbF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)