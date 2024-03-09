A pizza outlet in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border area was the scene of a shocking robbery on Friday evening. Two masked men stormed the shop, located in the number two colony of Indrapur, around 7.30pm and looted customers at gunpoint. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows one of the robbers wearing a helmet and brandishing a revolver, while the other had his face covered with a cloth. They were seen rifling through the pockets of the customers and collecting their belongings. Despite the tense situation, no shots were fired and no physical harm was inflicted on anyone present. The robbers managed to make off with approximately Rs 30,000 from the shop owner and an additional Rs 5,000 from two customers. They are currently on the run, with cops actively pursuing leads to apprehend them. Bhiwandi Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Injured As Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Pizza Shop Loot Video

UP : गाजियाबाद में 2 बदमाश एक पिज्जा शॉप में घुसे। गन प्वाइंट पर सेलर और कस्टमर को लेकर कैश लूटकर भाग निकले। बीच मार्केट में, शाम के 7 बजे सब कितना आसान है न? pic.twitter.com/jHyDbWooKP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 9, 2024

