A video featuring RJD leader and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, Yadav claims to have had a dream in which Lord Ram communicated with him. He alleges that Lord Ram informed him that he would not be present in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration on January 22. Yadav shared these details at a public event, stating, “The importance of Lord Ram seems to fade away once elections are concluded. Is it necessary that Lord Ram will come to Ayodhya only on January 22? No, he won’t. Lord Ram came to my dream and himself said that they are doing a drama and I won’t come to Ayodhya that day.” Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Continues To Address Teachers With Help of Torchlight After Frequent Power Cuts in Arwal (Watch Video).

Lord Ram in Tej Pratap Yadav’s Dream

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)