Bihar Forest and Environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav had to give his speech in the dark, with the help of torchlight, in front of the district administration in Bihar's Arwal after frequent power cuts disrupted his speech during the appointment letter distribution ceremony. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pal Yadav had visited Arwal on Thursday, November 2, to distribute appointment letters to the newly appointed teachers recruited via the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam (BPSC). Bihar Minister hit out at the opposition and said, "It was the ploy of the opposition to disrupt my speech.". World Rhino Day 2023: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Feeds Rhinoceros During His Visit to Patna Zoo, Video Surfaces.

Tej Pratap Yadav Speech Disrupted Due to Power Cuts:

