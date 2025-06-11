In a shocking incident from Tripura’s Dhalai district, six people were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old electrician Shariful Islam, whose body was found inside an ice-cream freezer at a shop in Gandacherra. Police said Shariful, an Agartala resident, was killed over a love triangle involving Dr. Dibakar Saha, his cousin, and Shariful. Dr. Saha allegedly strangled Shariful on June 8 with the help of accomplices Joydeep Das, Nabanita Das, and Animesh Yadav. They then stuffed his body into a suitcase and hid it in a freezer at Dibakar’s father’s shop. Dibakar’s parents, Dipak and Debika Saha, were also arrested. Shariful had been missing since June 8; a complaint was filed on June 9. Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

Love Triangle Turns Fatal in Dhalai

Agartala, Tripura: SP West Dr.Kiran Kumar says, "...We have arrested a total of six individuals, two women and four men. This case revolves around a love triangle involving Dibakar, a woman, and Sariful Islam. In order to eliminate Sariful, Dibakar strangled him to death..." https://t.co/shw54RJO1s pic.twitter.com/w1pZoT2et4 — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

