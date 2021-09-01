The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased again by Rs 25 on Wednesday, September 1. After the latest hike today, the 14.2 kilogram of the domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi. The hike in prices of LPG cylinder comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing across India amid price rise in the global market.

