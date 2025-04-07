In a fresh burden on households, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been hiked by INR 50 for both subsidised and non-subsidised users, effective April 7. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the revision, stating that PMUY beneficiaries will now pay INR 550 per cylinder, while others will pay INR 853. The minister cited heavy losses of over INR 41,000 crore last year and a sharp 63 per cent rise in international LPG benchmark rates as reasons behind the move. He clarified that the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel would not affect retail prices, as it aims to recover past losses by oil marketing companies. The price hike follows an INR 41 cut in commercial LPG rates last week. Puri also noted that LPG rates are reviewed every 2–3 weeks and could change again depending on global trends. Fuel Price Hike: Centre Hikes Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel by INR 2 per Litre; New Rates Effective From April 8.

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by INR 50

Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana cylinder price came down to about ₹503, and the price for an ordinary cylinder to ₹803. This resulted in a cumulative loss of ₹41,338 crores last year. The Saudi CP international benchmark rose… pic.twitter.com/d0Ub0aKwrv — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Confirms INR 50 LPG Price Increase

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri says, "The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853. This is a step which we will… pic.twitter.com/KLdZNujIwK — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

