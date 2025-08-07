A disturbing video from Lucknow’s Sainik Nagar in Telibagh has surfaced, showing a delivery boy being slapped, pushed, and thrown out of a house after he refused to carry a parcel to the first floor without an extra INR 200. The incident happened on July 2, when Aditya Yadav, a delivery agent, informed the woman customer of the charge. She then called a man, reportedly a jail department officer, who arrived in an SUV and assaulted Aditya. The video shows him slapping the boy repeatedly, twisting his hand, and snatching his phone before returning it. UP Police said preventive action has been taken, and a formal FIR will follow once the victim files a written complaint. The video has triggered outrage online. Jaipur Shocker: Elderly Woman Returning From Temple Attacked With Chilli Powder, Pushed to Ground, Gold Chain Snatched in Upscale Locality; Video Goes Viral.

Delivery Boy Thrashed in Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना पीजीआई पुलिस द्वारा 01 व्यक्ति के विरुध्द निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की गयी है। पीड़ित द्वारा थाना पीजीआई पर कोई तहरीर नही दी गयी है, तहरीर प्राप्त होने पर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जायेगी। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 6, 2025

Police Respond to Viral Video

