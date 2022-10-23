On eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Yogi Adityanath watch the lighting of firecrackers in Ayodhya. PM Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers and then inspected the construction work at the temple site. Video: PM Narendra Modi Lights Up Diya to Kickstart 6th Deepotsav in Ayodhya On Eve of Diwali.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath watch on as crackers light up the skies of Ayodhya on the eve of #Diwali (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/w4htARJrLo — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)