What was meant to be a simple food order turned into a distressing experience for a youth in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. After ordering a vegetarian meal via Zomato, he was allegedly delivered chicken instead of paneer. Upon consuming the non-vegetarian dish, his health reportedly deteriorated, and he claimed that his religious sentiments were deeply hurt. The police have registered an FIR in the matter, raising concerns over food delivery errors and religious sensitivities. Lucknow Eatery Turns Crash Site As Drunk Man Rams SUV Into Restaurant Minutes After Drinking There; Video Goes Viral.

Youth Orders Paneer Dish From Zomato, Receives Chicken Instead

लखनऊ में Zomato से मंगवाया पनीर, भेज दिया चिकन! FIR दर्ज इंदिरा नगर निवासी युवक ने Zomato से पनीर ऑर्डर किया, लेकिन भेजा गया चिकन। खाने के बाद उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ी और धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत होने का आरोप लगाया गया। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर ली है।#Zomato #Bignews pic.twitter.com/uiMzsPbioJ — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 21, 2025

