In an unfortunate incident in Punjab, a portion of a factory collapsed in Ludhiana today, March 8. According to news agency ANI, several workers are feared trapped in the incident. The portion of a factory collapsed in Ludhiana's focal point area. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and a rescue operation is underway. NOC for Ludhiana Rail Overbridge Already Issued: Punjab PWD Minister.

Portion of Factory Collapses in Ludhiana

#WATCH | Punjab: Several workers feared trapped after the portion of a factory collapsed in Ludhiana's focal point area. Rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/vYFHyGlhCc — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025

