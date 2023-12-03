State's Home Minister and BJP's candidate from Datia in Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra loses by a margin of 7,742 votes, garnering a total of 81,235 votes. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 is nearing its historic victory—a complete landslide of more than 160 seats in the 230-member Assembly—as the vote-counting process nears its conclusion. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Crosses Majority Mark by Securing 127 Seats, Set To Form Government With Landslide Victory.

Narottam Mishra Loses Assembly Election 2023 in Datia

