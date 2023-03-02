A high-voltage drama ensued in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after a man climbed a high-rise water tank when his wife refused to come back home. Furious, the man climbed up the water tank to pressurize his wife. The woman tried to persuade the man to come down, but to no avail. However, he was convinced and got down of the tank when the woman said she will come back. Video: Upset Over Wife’s Refusal To Come Home, Man Climbs Electricity Tower in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai.

Man Climbs Water Tank as Wife Refuses to Come Home:

पत्नी को साथ ले जाने के लिए हठ कर बैठा पति, बोला, जब तक चलोगी नहीं मैं यहीं पर बैठा रहूंगा ! |MP Tak pic.twitter.com/1eqdhdblYh — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) March 2, 2023

