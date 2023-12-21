In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a disturbing incident of massive vandalism unfolded on Thursday afternoon. A violent mob of youths allegedly wreaked havoc by destroying toll booths and even government vehicles. The trigger for this chaos was a seemingly minor money-related dispute. According to the Shahpur police in Jabalpur, the toll booth workers had engaged in a small conflict with a man over Fastags and monetary transactions. However, matters escalated dramatically when approximately 100 people armed with sticks descended upon the scene. They proceeded to vandalise the entire area, not sparing the toll booths or even the official vehicles. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Vandalises Car After Driver Runs Over Her Rangoli in Narsinghpur's Gadarwara, Video Surfaces.

Toll Booth Vandalised in Madhya Pradesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)