The condition of the patients is stable informed the college spokesperson.

Madhya Pradesh | Adverse reaction like severing & vomiting was observed in 27 patients of Mucormycosis after they were administered Amphotericin B injections at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar yesterday. Condition of the patients is stable: College Spokesperson Dr Umesh pic.twitter.com/NP5VYnzJwf — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)