Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh today, May 5. Videos shared by the news agency ANI show heavy rainfall hitting several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Gwalior. The viral clips show the sudden downpour making the weather pleasant in various parts of Bhopal, Gwalior, and other cities. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday evening, May 4. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 5.10 PM at a depth of 10 kilometers in the district. DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of Stratospheric Airship in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Rainfall Lashes Parts of Gwalior

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Rain lashes parts of Gwalior city

Bhopal Receives Rainfall

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal city receives rainfall this evening, turning the weather pleasant.

