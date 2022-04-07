The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu government's order providing 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students who cleared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in UG medical admissions. The court also said that the state government can review the reservation in five years. Last month, the bench had said the Constitution does not provide such quota. The bench also said the Constitution should be rewritten to provide such reservations based on the institution of studies.

