The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) took to social media to share update about temporary changes in the morning schedule of Metro Lines 2A and 7. According to official notification made by the Maha Mumbai Metro, morning train services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 will commence later than usual from October 12 to October 18 to enable crucial connectivity works between Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 9 (Phase 1), including essential system integration and safety trials. "These works are a key step towards seamless travel from Andheri (E) to Mira Bhayandar, bringing you a smoother and more connected commute soon," the Maha Mumbai Metro said. The MMOCL also said that regular services will resume as normal from October 19. Scroll below to check the revised train timings in the morning during the said period. ‘Civic Sense: 0’: Mumbai Metro Line 3 Marred by Gutkha Stains Just Days After Inauguration, Internet Not Impressed (See Pic).

Check Revised Timings of Morning Metro Trains for Lines 2A And 7 From October 12 to 18

🚇 Important Metro Service Update 📅 12–18 October 2025 | Metro Lines 2A & 7 To enable crucial connectivity works between Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 9 (Phase 1) — including essential system integration and safety trials — morning train services on Lines 2A & 7 will begin… https://t.co/kiLiuR56q6 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) October 11, 2025

