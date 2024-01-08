Issuing a clarification statement on the rumours of driver's strike, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President Bal Malkit Singh said "AIMTC wants to give a clarification that there are rumours all over that there will be protests in the whole country against the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita 2023 on Hit and Run cases. I want to inform all transporters, drivers and people of India that the issue is resolved. The government has made it clear that this law is no longer valid.” I appeal to everyone to not fall for any rumours and continue with your everyday functions, he added. Criminal Law Bills 2023 Withdrawn: Govt Withdraws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill.

AIMTC Issues Clarification on Rumours of Drivers’ Strike

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Issuing a clarification statement on the rumours of driver's strike, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President Bal Malkit Singh says, "AIMTC wants to give a clarification that there are rumours all over that there will be protests in the… pic.twitter.com/xSR22ZHZaK — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)