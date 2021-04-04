'Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am in Maharashtra', says State Minister Aslam Shaikh:

Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon:Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh pic.twitter.com/FRcUsZZ89S — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)