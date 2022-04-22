In a shocking incident, droves of fish were found floating dead in Banganga pond in the Malabar Hills area in Mumbai. Speaking about the same, locals said that for the last three days, they have been witnessing these dead fishes floating at the Banganga pond and have been throwing them from the pond since then. The Banganga pond or Banganga Tank as it is known is a temple tank which is part of the Hindu Walkeshwar Temple complex in South Mumbai.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Droves of fish found floating dead in Banganga pond in Malabar Hills area in Mumbai For the last 3 days, we are witnessing these dead fishes floating here & have been throwing them from the pond since then, say locals pic.twitter.com/rpWSwnEsvO — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

