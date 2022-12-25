In a tragic incident, a fishing boat caught fire mid-sea near the Ratnagiri coast. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown. The fishermen on other boats were seen dousing the fire. However, the boat was damaged in the mishap. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Container Engulfs in Blaze on Nashik-Mumbai Highway (Watch Video).

Fishing Boat Catches Fire:

