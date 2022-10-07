A 32-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly flashing a 23-year-old student who was on a stroll with her dog. The incident happened below the Kennedy bridge on June 17. The police said that later the woman lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police against him. The man is a resident of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. He was booked and later arrested by Gamdevi Police. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Naked Man Molests Woman Passenger, Seen Boarding Local Train at Jogeshwari Station (Video)

