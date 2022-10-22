Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals, Diwali 2022. Ahead of Diwali, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has illuminated the iconic Gateway of India. Meanwhile, BMC has also decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic signals, etc in the city between October 22 and 29.

Gateway of India Lit Up:

Maharashtra | Gateway of India in Mumbai lights up ahead of #Diwalipic.twitter.com/MDXZAFA6TY — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

