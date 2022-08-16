The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am tomorrow, August 17. According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers, and students and the singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am.

