According to Raj Bhavan sources, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to be discharged from the hospital today after his recovery from Covid-19. Koshyari had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, June 22. "He was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for the virus," an official had said.

