A hawker was allegedly beaten up by the Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS) workers in Thane's Badlapur on Monday, September 29, for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the Marathi language and its speakers. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the MNS workers can be seen shouting slogans condemning the hawker, thrashing him and then making him apologise in public. According to the news agency PTI, a probe has begun on the basis of the viral video. On the same day, the party workers of MNS held a protest at Mumbai's Andheri Metro Station over the use of Hindi advertisements at metro stations. MNS workers demonstrated at the Andheri metro station and blackened the station's name. Maharashtra Language Row: MNS Workers Blacken Hindi Advertisements at Andheri Metro Station in Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

MNS Workers Assault Hawker for Insulting Marathi in Thane’s Badlapur (Trigger Warning: Abusive Content)

This hawker operates in the station area of Badlapur West. While the municipal authorities were taking action against him, he used abusive language and insulted the Marathi language and Marathi people. Upon learning of this, MNS activists in Badlapur severely beat up the… pic.twitter.com/QBsQCNIts5 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)