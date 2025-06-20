Maharashtra: Local and Long-Distance Trains Get Delayed After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks at Palghar Railway Station, Massive Crowd Gathers at Virar Jetty As Passengers Face Inconvenience (Watch Video)

Railway traffic was affected after an overhead electric wire broke at Palghar railway station. This led to a delay of several local and long-distance trains. After the incident, a massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers faced inconvenience due to train services being affected.

Maharashtra: Local and Long-Distance Trains Get Delayed After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks at Palghar Railway Station, Massive Crowd Gathers at Virar Jetty As Passengers Face Inconvenience (Watch Video)
A screengrab of the video shows massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers face inconvenience. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 11:55 PM IST

In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, rail traffic was disrupted in Palghar today, June 20. According to the news agency IANS, railway traffic was affected after an overhead electric wire broke at Palghar railway station. This led to a delay of several local and long-distance trains. After the incident, a massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers faced inconvenience due to train services being affected. A video of the incident showing a huge crowd at Virar jetty has also surfaced online. Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon’s Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Rail Traffic Disrupted After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks in Palghar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Maharashtra: Local and Long-Distance Trains Get Delayed After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks at Palghar Railway Station, Massive Crowd Gathers at Virar Jetty As Passengers Face Inconvenience (Watch Video)
A screengrab of the video shows massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers face inconvenience. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 11:55 PM IST

In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, rail traffic was disrupted in Palghar today, June 20. According to the news agency IANS, railway traffic was affected after an overhead electric wire broke at Palghar railway station. This led to a delay of several local and long-distance trains. After the incident, a massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers faced inconvenience due to train services being affected. A video of the incident showing a huge crowd at Virar jetty has also surfaced online. Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon’s Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Rail Traffic Disrupted After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks in Palghar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Maharashtra Mumbai Overhead electric wire Palghar Palghar railway station Rail Traffic Virar jetty
You might also like
Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western Line Between Borivali and Bhayandar Stations on June 21-22 Due to Jumbo Block, Check Details
News

Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western Line Between Borivali and Bhayandar Stations on June 21-22 Due to Jumbo Block, Check Details
Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24
News

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24
Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24
News

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24
Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming: Watch Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast Online
Cricket

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming: Watch Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast Online
Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon's Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces
News

Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon's Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces
s-vijay-park-area-following-heavy-rains-and-strong-winds-terrifying-video-surfaces-6940962.html" class="story_title_alink" title="Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon's Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces">

Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon's Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel