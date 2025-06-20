Maharashtra: Local and Long-Distance Trains Get Delayed After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks at Palghar Railway Station, Massive Crowd Gathers at Virar Jetty As Passengers Face Inconvenience (Watch Video)

In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, rail traffic was disrupted in Palghar today, June 20. According to the news agency IANS, railway traffic was affected after an overhead electric wire broke at Palghar railway station. This led to a delay of several local and long-distance trains. After the incident, a massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers faced inconvenience due to train services being affected. A video of the incident showing a huge crowd at Virar jetty has also surfaced online. Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon’s Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Rail Traffic Disrupted After Overhead Electric Wire Breaks in Palghar

Palghar, Maharashtra: Rail traffic was disrupted after an overhead electric wire broke at Palghar railway station, causing delays to several local and long-distance trains. A massive crowd gathered at Virar jetty as passengers faced inconvenience pic.twitter.com/c00XImC140 — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2025

