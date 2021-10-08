Parli railway police on Thursday arrested a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officer for allegedly molesting a woman travelling from Hyderabad to Pune.

Maharashtra | Parli railway police arrests a Mumbai NCB officer in alleged molestation of a woman in a train. The NCB officer was travelling from Hyderabad to Pune. Case has been registered against the accused & he'll be produced before court shortly: M Patil, SP GRP Aurangabad — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

