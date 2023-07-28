There hasn't been any relief from the recent severe downpours in Maharashtra, and the next several days aren't likely to provide much relief either. An orange alert has been issued for the state by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted very heavy rainfall in a few isolated locations over Mumbai and the surrounding areas over the course of the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, amid flood-like conditions in various places across the state, a two-wheeler was washed away in flood water in Hingoli, while the biker narrowly escaped. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Mumbai Rains: Two Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging in Many Parts (Watch Videos).

Biker Narrowly Escapes Being Washed Away in Flood Water

