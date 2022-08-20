A boat capsized in Bhandara's Wainganga river on Friday. The 6 people on the boat were thrown into the river. Averting disaster, all six people were rescued by the locals. The Wainganga river, due to incessant rainfall, flowing above the danger mark.

