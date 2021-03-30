COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 27,918 new #COVID19 cases, 23,820 discharges and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 27,73,436 Total recoveries 23,77,127 Death toll 54,422 Active cases 3,40,542 pic.twitter.com/xp5pcX9dsF — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)