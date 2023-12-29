Due to a chain reaction accident, multiple cars collided with one-another at the Katraj Tunnel Mumbai- Bengaluru Highway in Maharashtra’s Pune on Friday, December 29. The accident brought chaos and traffic halt on the busy highway. However, no person reportedly suffered severe injuries in the incident. Pics and Videos of the accident are currently doing rounds on the internet. Further details are awaited. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Four People Injured After Seven Vehicles Collide Near Khopoli Exit (Watch Video).

Pune Road Accident

#Pune: Multiple-Car Collision Brings Chaos to Katraj Tunnel On Mumbai- Bengaluru Highway pic.twitter.com/jB0afb50nc — Punekar News (@punekarnews) December 29, 2023

