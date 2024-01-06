A potential tragedy was averted at Mumbai’s Kalyan railway station on Friday, January 5, due to the quick thinking of an RPF constable named Vaishali Patel. She sprang into action to rescue a woman passenger who was being dragged by a moving train after her sari got caught in one of the doors. The woman was travelling from Kalyan to Nashik when a portion of her sari got stuck in the train door as she was boarding. Seeing the woman in distress, Constable Vaishali immediately rushed to her aid, ensuring that she didn’t fall into the gap between the platform and the train’s footboard. The entire incident, including Constable Vaishali’s heroic act, was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the Kalyan railway station. The woman passenger expressed her deep gratitude to Constable Vaishali for saving her life, stating, “This madam gave me her hand. She held me tightly and saved my life. I am very grateful to her.”Brave Act! Alert RPF Officer Saves Woman After She Slips and Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train (Watch Video) .

RPF Constable Saves Woman’s Life

Guardian Angel on Duty! 🚂 RPF Constable Vaishali Patel springs into action, saving a life at Kalyan Station. Heroes among us making railways safer! 👏👮‍♀️ #RailwayHero #SafetyFirst #VaishaliPatel #EverydayHeroes pic.twitter.com/WDWzrg2vAZ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 6, 2024

