In a shocking case of academic malpractice, a school principal and a teacher have been arrested for leaking the 10th-grade English exam paper in Bhandara. The exam, conducted on Saturday, was compromised after the accused allegedly facilitated the leak. Authorities launched an immediate investigation, leading to the arrests. Meanwhile, a police team has been dispatched to Gondia to track down an absconding suspect linked to the case. Officials are probing whether more individuals were involved in the leak. Further investigations are underway. NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: Two Teachers Detained by ATS From Maharashtra's Latur (Watch Video).

School Principal, Teacher Arrested in 10th-Grade English Paper Leak

Bhandara: A school principal and a teacher were involved in leaking the 10th-grade English paper, which was conducted on Saturday. The principal and the teacher have now been arrested. Additionally, a team from the Bhandara Police has been sent to Gondia to apprehend the… pic.twitter.com/bx1tw3naAM — IANS (@ians_india) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)