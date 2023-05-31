In a bizarre incident that has come to light in Maharashtra, villagers of Jalna exposed a scam of road contractors by lifting newly-made roads with bare hands. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 38-second video clip shows villagers of Jalna lifting a newly-made road with bare hands as they expose the scam committed by contractors. The video shows a carpet-like material being placed directly on the road, thus covering the potholes. The villagers in the video can be seen exposing the fraud and bogus ways contractors use to make new roads. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Biker Beaten Up by Taxi Driver for Overtaking in Nagpur (Watch Video).

Jalna Villagers Lift Newly-Made Road With Bare Hands

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)