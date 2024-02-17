Maharashtra: Stones Pelted at Ex-MP Nilesh Rane’s Car in Ratnagiri as BJP, Uddhav Sena Workers Clash; Devendra Fadnavis Warns of Strict Action (Watch Video)

BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers clashed in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Friday after stones were pelted on former MP Nilesh Rane's car, prompting police to fire teargas shells to bring the situation under control. A few cars were damaged though there was no report as yet of injuries to anyone, the official said, adding the process of registering an FIR was underway. Speaking on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that strict action will be taken against the accused. BJP-Shiv Sena Clash in Maharashtra: Ganpat Gaikwad Held for Shooting, Injuring Eknath Shinde Faction Leader Mahesh Gaikwad Inside Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

BJP, Shiv Sena Workers Clash in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP leader yesterday said," The disappointment of the opposition can be seen clearly from this kind of political attack. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in connection with the incident at Chiplun." pic.twitter.com/BuSH3fZyd6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

