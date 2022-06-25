The Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city, which disallows the gathering of five or more persons, reports said on June 25. The prohibitory orders, which were issued amid the escalating tensions between Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its internal rebel group, will remain in force till July 10.

Check Tweet:

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai city. — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

