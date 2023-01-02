Folk singer Maithili Thakur was appointed the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission on Monday. “The ECI has approved the proposal of appointment of Maithili Thakur, folk singer as State Icon of Bihar”, the letter sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar read. Sharing the news on Twitter, the 22-year-old singer wrote in Hindi, "I have been made the new icon of Bihar State by the Election Commission of India. It is a matter of great pleasure for me. I will always try to contribute. Bless you all." Pankaj Tripathi Declared As Election Commission of India's National Icon.

Maithili Thakur Appointed as State Icon of Bihar by ECI:

मुझे Election Commision Of India की ओर से बिहार राज्य का नया आईकॉन बनाया गया 😇 मेरी लिये ये अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है। मैं हमेशा अपना योगदान देने की कोशिश करते रहूँगी 😇 आप सबका आशीर्वाद बना रहे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y4kTIdSwVf — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) January 2, 2023

