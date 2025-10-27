A major mishap was narrowly averted in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, when the Lokmanya Tilak–Bhagalpur Express split into two after a coupling broke near Majhgawan–Tikaria stations around 2:54 am on Monday, October 27. The rear three coaches detached from the train, which was moving at a slow speed, preventing a serious accident. Around 200–250 passengers were onboard, but no injuries were reported, Sakal reported. Railway officials said a technical fault is suspected, and a team from the Jhansi Division has launched an inquiry. The detached coaches were reconnected after nearly four hours, and the train resumed its journey at around 7 am. Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 12 Loaded Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura in UP, Disrupt Traffic on Delhi-Mumbai Route (See Pics and Video).

Major Train Accident Averted in UP

मुंबई से भागलपुर जा रही लोकमान्य तिलक एक्सप्रेस 2 हिस्सों में बंट गई। कपलिंग टूटने से 3 डिब्बे पीछे रह गए। इंजीनियरों ने मरम्मत कार्य करके ट्रेन आगे बढ़ाई। 📍चित्रकूट, यूपी pic.twitter.com/7DKseG3n4C — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sakal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

