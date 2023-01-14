On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. After offering prayers, Amit Shah fed the temple elephants and also went to fly a kite as he participated in a kite flying festival at Vejalpur. A video of Amit Shah flying kite has gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was seen flying a kite as he participated in a kite festival held at Dariapur in Ahmedabad. Makar Sankranti 2023: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flies Kite in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the kite festival in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad today. pic.twitter.com/0YwR8sgT0r — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

