Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, March 14, wished speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sustained a 'major injury' after encountering a fall at her home. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing Mamata ji strength and a very swift recovery." Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries to her forehead following an accident at her residence. The All India Trinamool Congress announced through a post on social media platform X. 'Best Health for Mamata Didi': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee After She Suffers Forehead Injury (See Post).

Rahul Gandhi Wishes a Speedy Recovery to Mamata Banerjee

Wishing Mamata ji strength and a very swift recovery. @MamataOfficial — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2024

Mamata Banerjee Admitted to SSKM Hospital

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

