A viral video from a children’s ward in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district has raised alarm, showing multiple rats near a patient’s bed. The footage triggered public outrage and serious concerns over hygiene and hospital management. Following the outcry, hospital authorities admitted their failure and pledged to implement stricter pest control measures. Resident Medical Officer Dr Praveen Uike stated that pest control is conducted regularly but assured that frequency would be increased if needed. Senior district officials inspected the ward, reprimanding the hospital administration and ordering immediate improvements. Public Health Engineering Minister and local MLA Sampatiya Uike called the situation a case of negligence and directed a thorough investigation. Authorities have promised strict action against those responsible to ensure better healthcare standards. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Rats in Madhya Pradesh Hospital’s Children’s Ward Spark Outrage

Madhya Pradesh: In the tribal-dominated Mandla district, patients report a rising rat menace in the pediatric ward. The rodents not only cause trouble but also pose a serious threat to newborns' safety. #MadhyaPradesh #HealthcareCrisis pic.twitter.com/ouzO4P31JL — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeeer) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)