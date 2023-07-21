An angry mob reportedly set the house of Huirem Herodas Meitei, prime accused in Manipur viral video, on fire on July 20. Unverified videos and photos of the mob vandalising and setting the house ablaze have gone viral on social media. A horrific video showing two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur surfaced online on July 19, triggering widespread outrage over ongoing violence in the state. Huirem Herodas Meitei was seen in the viral video. While the incident took place in May, the accused was arrested on July 20, a day after the disturbing video went viral. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Police Makes First Arrest, CM N Biren Singh Says 'Will Consider Capital Punishment for Perpetrators'.

Manipur Viral Video Accused's House Set on Fire:

VIDEO | Local women burnt down the house of one of the accused, who was seen in the May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/HtM7LJfIK5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023

#Manipur incident main accused Huirem Herodas Meitei's house burnt down by agitated people on Thursday. Manipur Police has so far arrested four accused in the horrific Manipur incident in which two women were paraded.#ManipurBurning pic.twitter.com/dIjFl6SoTi

— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)