Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi. According to sources, the veteran Congress leader was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi. It is reported that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated. The reason for his admission to AIIMS in the national capital is not known as yet.

Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to emergency dept of AIIMS Delhi: Sources. pic.twitter.com/ZHcxS3RN2a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2024

