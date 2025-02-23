Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 11 AM. This marks the 119th episode of the programme, where the PM addresses the nation on key issues and achievements. The live telecast will be available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the News on AIR mobile app. Additionally, viewers can watch it on the YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, the PMO, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The programme, known for highlighting social and developmental topics, continues to connect citizens with government initiatives. Stay tuned to watch the live stream or listen via radio and digital platforms. Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Exceptional Contributions of Lakshwadeep Citizens in Monthly Radio Broadcast.

